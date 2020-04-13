During the time of COVID-19, the Kirkwood Library is continuing to offer services to the community.
Customer Service — The Customer Service Department will continue answering questions and assist in the use of the library’s electronic services. Call 314-821-5770 and leave a message with questions or email circulation@kirkwoodpubliclibrary.org. Those without a library card can sign up here to access resources. All due dates will be extended until the library reopens; those with books checked out should retain them until further notice.
Reference and Adult Services — Reference staff are ready to help via email. Send questions through the online catalog, using the contact form here for Reference & Adult Services, or send a direct message on Facebook or Instagram.
Library staff can also help readers find books based on personal preference. Get a personalized reading list by filling out a quick form for adults or kids, or take a look at the KPL Staff Reads blog.
A Community at Home: Kirkwood in the Time of the 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic — As everyone attempts to navigate these unprecedented times during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kirkwood Public Library has been discussing ways to bring the community together. The library has created the “Community at Home” collection, which is an online compilation of user-submitted content that can help readers stay connected and preserve history as it happens. Want to help the Kirkwood Public Library make a record of how the community is spending time during the pandemic? Use the form at kirkwood.librariesshare.com/kirkwoodarchives/ to contribute a photo, document or video.