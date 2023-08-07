The Kirkwood Public Library recently announced a new initiative to promote menstrual equity. The library is partnering with Aunt Flow to make high quality, sustainable menstrual products available for free to library patrons.
The initiative recognizes that access to menstrual products is not a luxury, but a basic necessity that should be readily available to all. Over the next five years, funding for the project will be provided by the Kirkwood Public Library Board of Trustees, which funds supplementary projects to enrich the library and community in new ways.
Aunt Flow helps stock schools, businesses and public restrooms with organic pads and tampons.
“We are proud to partner with Aunt Flow to bring menstrual equity to our library patrons,” Kirkwood Public Library Director Christa Van Herreweghe said.
“The library already provides tissue, toilet paper, soap and other items considered necessities for hygiene — this just ensures patrons can stay for programs, keep working at a computer or use other library services without interruption by providing convenient access to period products,” Van Herreweghe added. “Our commitment to supporting the well-being of our community extends beyond books and information.”
The partnership with Aunt Flow aligns with the Kirkwood Public Library’s broader dedication to creating an inclusive space for everyone. By providing Aunt Flow’s high-quality and sustainable period products, the library hopes to create an environment that challenges the stigma surrounding menstruation and ensures that everyone has access to the necessary resources to manage their periods with dignity, convenience and comfort.