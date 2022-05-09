The Kirkwood Public Library Art Gallery is once again open. Each month this year, a different local artist will exhibit their art at the Kirkwood community gallery, with the intention of inspiring a lifelong commitment to learning and creativity.
The featured artist for May is Sarah Lorentz. Lorentz works in both watercolor and oil paint, and many of her landscape works are completed outdoors, on location and working from direct observation. Her artwork aims to showcase the beauty and diversity of the St. Louis region, featuring many local landmarks and green spaces.
The Kirkwood Public Library Art Gallery is located on the main floor of the library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave., and is open during normal library hours.