A federal judge on June 12 sentenced a Kirkwood lawyer to two years and seven months in prison for faking legal documents and forging judges’ signatures in cases involving at least 30 clients.
U.S. District Judge Sarah Pitlyk also ordered Andrew Gavin Wynne to pay $351,000 in restitution for losses suffered by his former law firm, Menees, Menees & Wynne.
Wynne, 35, pleaded guilty in March to five felony counts of identity theft by creating fictitious documents with forged signatures in cases in the city of St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County.
Wynne created bogus court orders, judgments and emails authored by at least 10 separate judges, some of which falsely claimed to award money to his clients, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
In one instance, Wynne sent an email to a client on Feb. 28, 2020, that included a fictitious judgment and decree of dissolution with a forged judge’s signature. That divorce decree said his client’s marriage was dissolved and the parties would have joint legal and physical custody of the young children. The decree also claimed the client was owed $900 per month in child support, $5,000, a vehicle and other assets.
One victim told Judge Pitlyk during Monday’s sentencing hearing that his divorce was still not finalized, and that Wynne’s actions had cost him his relationship with his two daughters.
On July 21, 2020, Wynne emailed another client an order with a forged judge’s signature that claimed $20,200 in payments were owed to that client.
Wynne’s series of deceptions and lies began unraveling when a client complained to his boss. His former boss said Wynne’s actions and deceptions were unprecedented in Missouri, had “stunned” clients and caused him “abject humiliation, utter despair and fear for the future.”
The firm, now called Menees & Menees, is still trying to repair Wynne’s misdeeds, which the boss said victimized both clients and the judicial system. Wynne was hired by the firm in 2016, and was fired in August 2021.