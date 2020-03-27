Kirkwood is full of grand, historic homes.
One of the grandest and most historic sits at the corner of Woodlawn and East Monroe avenues — the three-story green-and-white gem at 503 E. Monroe Avenue that anchors the East Monroe National Historic District.
Margie Huggins said she and her husband Matthew bought the house a few years ago after being drawn, in part, by its backstory: It was built in the 1880s by one of Missouri’s first federal judges.
“We just always like old homes, and we just thought it would be neat to bring a house back to life, so to speak, that obviously is really an important part of history in Kirkwood,” Margie Huggins said. “I think since we’ve lived here we’ve paid a little more attention to the houses being torn down and not rehabbed.”
Brian Dentinger, who lives across the street at 520 E. Monroe Ave., is also watching houses being torn down in his neighborhood and replaced with new homes.
Like Huggins, Dentinger lives in a home more than a 100 years old. And while he agrees homes as old as his should be preserved, he sees nothing wrong with the demolition of much newer homes in the East Monroe historic district — those dating from the 1970s and 1980s — being replaced with newer, bigger and more energy-efficient houses.
Dentinger noted that in the 1970s some of the homeowners in the neighborhood subdivided their lots to sell off to home builders.
“Now are these homes really historic homes?” Dentinger asked. “Does a 1970s or 1980s house have a landmark as a historical house? I would probably argue no. I don’t know what the age line would be, but I would certainly say the ‘century homes.’”
All across Kirkwood, intensifying debate has been brewing for years over how to protect city landmark houses and historic districts, and with what goal in mind, from the cycle of demolition and new home construction.
This cycle has reshaped the face of Kirkwood over the last five years.
Between 2015 and 2019, there were 370 home demolitions in Kirkwood, according to city records.
What is more, there were 10 demolitions in the city’s four National Register of Historic Places districts, and six demolitions in three of the city’s eight local historic districts, city records show.
What’s more, nine of the 10 demolitions in National Register districts occurred in the East Monroe district, the district where Huggins and Dentinger live. Because such districts are purely honorary, the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission has no power to delay demolitions.
The pace of house demolitions across the city, and the relative weakness of city ordinances to protect homes in city historic districts, are adding up to cause major concerns for Lisa Hautley, a former member of the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission.
Hautley compared the city’s history to a book — a book whose pages are disappearing because of the relentless pace of demolitions.
“We don’t want to see this historic book ended in 2030,” Hautley said.
The replacement of these homes with much bigger, more expensive structures poses big consequences for the future of the city’s demographic and economic diversity, she said.
“When you’re no longer an age-friendly community, then you lost the ability for all ages to live inside of a city,” Hautley said. “Once you lose that multi-generationalism, you’ve created a gentrified, market-specific condition ... Gentrification and a lack of economic diversity can sink an old city.”
Landmarks commission members are now debating a variety of ideas either to provide greater protections to homes within the historic district.
Currently, the landmarks commission can place a maximum of a 270-day stay on the demolition of a home within a historic district. The idea behind imposing such a delay is that it would allow time to find another buyer willing to restore the house rather than tear it down.
At the end of the 270-day stay, the homeowner would be free to tear down the structure, though the landmarks commission would have a great deal of power to determine what the house replacing it would look like.
In any event, Lynn Andel of the landmarks commission shares Hautley’s concerns about the need to protect homes in the historic districts from demolition.
“When too many (houses) are torn down then the district no longer has enough to be a district,”Andel said.
The commission is now talking about extending the demolition stay to 365 days, said Andel.
Another idea is to provide protection to older homes outside historic districts. The cut-off point was at first 75 years in age, but recently talk has shifted to include a possible cut off of 50 years old, to include the many fine examples in Kirkwood of the revered architectural style known as Mid-Century Modern, according to Andel.
And finally, the commission is considering the setting up of a fee schedule so that home buyers would “have to pay certain amount of money if they tore down a landmark (house) or one within the historic district,” Andel said. “If somebody needed money we could help save something so it would be like a fund, if you will, that could maybe grow.”
All ideas must still be codified, approved by the commission and then submitted to the city attorney for review. Only then could these proposals be submitted to the city council.
Andel said she is hoping the proposals could be submitted to the council before summer.
A Century Home On N. Taylor
Concerns about the future of city historic districts are crystallized in the debate over the future of a 115-year-old Craftsman-style house at 324 N. Taylor Ave., in the heart of the North Taylor Historic District.
Homeowners John and Theresa Vella bought the historic home four years ago. They plan to tear it down and replace it on the grounds the 1,600 square-foot house is too small and it suffers from a myriad of problems stemming from neglect and disrepair.
In December, the landmarks commission issued a 270-day stay on the demolition of the house. The stay is set to expire July 10, at which time John Vella has indicated he intends to tear down the house and replace it with a much bigger one, though he has promised the resulting structure — with the commission’s consent — would conform to the character of the surrounding neighborhood.
Andel isn’t impressed.
“He could have saved the house that is there, but he didn’t want to do it,” she said.
But during a commission hearing in February, Vella came armed with facts to drive home the point that the 1,600 square-foot property is too far gone and too unsafe to restore and therefore should be razed.
What’s more, Vella argued, the house should be replaced with a 2,800 square-foot stone house, albeit one in keeping with the rest of the historic district’s character.
“And I’m not talking about making it perfect,” Vella said. “Because there is no perfect in this world. There is reasonably correct. And to do this house reasonably correct, if you examine it, it has to be dismantled and put back together. There is no way around that. But there is so much wrong with it, it basically has to come apart.”
Vella noted the house’s many challenges and deficits, including a basement with a low ceiling, foundation problems, bedroom windows that don’t meet city building codes, plus a litany of other ills.
Vella estimated the cost of restoring the house to modern standards could be as much as $1.24 million, or about $770 per square-foot.
“It would be far cheaper to build new, than to do this,” Vella said.
In the end, the four commission members present for the meeting took no action on Vella’s request to end the 270-day stay earlier than its scheduled July 10 expiration date. Nor did the panel act on Vella’s request for a certificate of appropriateness for the 2,800 square-foot stone house design he submitted for review.
The stone house design is similar to a much-praised house at 218 Argonne, a few doors to the east, whose design and construction the commission approved several years ago. And while the house design Vella submitted won praise from commissioners in its own right, they held firm to the 270-day demolition delay.
“I just want to tell you, I think it’s beautiful,” Andel said. “But it has to do with once we take (the original house) down, it has to do with the districts. When you lose one (historic house), you lose significance in the district.”
Vella wasn’t ready to back down, however.
“The home has decayed beyond the point of no-return,” he said. “If we can’t fix history, we can replace history. We can bring new history. And when this house is done, we’ll have a new history here that will last for 200 years.”
Vella paused to let his words sink in.
“I think you need to grasp the opportunity versus clinging to the past because it happens to be the past,” he said.
“We’re clinging to a principle,” Andel said.
“I understand that,” Vella replied. “But you can’t sleep on a principle that’s broken.”