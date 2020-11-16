I hope this note about “Kirkwood Kindness” brightens your spirits. I’m sure it applies to Webster Groves as well.
I’m a fourth generation Kirkwoodian, a recent retiree and Type 1 diabetic. I recently had a low blood sugar episode while walking in my neighborhood. I took a bad fall, breaking my toe and foot, and gashing my knee to the bone.
My millennial neighbors April and Jeff noticed my weird walk and tried to stop me. They called 911, then waited until EMTs Rob and Sean arrived in an ambulance. My saintly neighbor Mary got my wallet and clothes, volunteering to lock up my house and pick me up from the emergency room. These were two generations helping one dumb baby boomer.
Then our super friend Mark came to get me from the hospital and took care of the elderly and diabetic cats I was suppose to be taking care of that night and the next day. Mark stayed at the hospital until 2 a.m. when I was to be admitted, then returned the next morning at 11 a.m. when I was released. He got me home from the hospital with my medicine. Mary and cousin Patti then provided crutches and walkers for my rehab. It was great to have all the boomers care for one of their own, but it gets better.
In addition to April and Jeff checking in on me, millennials Claire and Jada, with their three cute kids and their dog, Lucky, came by to ask if they could help — which they did by getting me some needed groceries. They returned en masse with food, plus three handwritten get well cards from their sweet kids.
So while I’ve known how great Kirkwood is, I wanted to let all the WKT readers know that “Kirkwood Kindness” continues.
The final kind touch was from our mailman, Eric the Great, who when I went inside to get an umbrella on a dark, rainy night, took the trash can to the curb on his way to the next house. When I thanked him, his reply was that he knew I was hurt and needed help.
Jim McQuie
Kirkwood