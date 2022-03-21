The Kirkwood in School (KIS) parent group was founded in the fall of 2020 with the mission of getting our kids back in the classroom as quickly as possible. We fought to get the doors open for hybrid learning and again for full-time learning. Our efforts focused on the needs of our kids and we faced opposition from many areas. Time has proven the effort correct and just.
The administrators of the KIS parent group look at the April 5 school board election through the lens of COVID. We endorse Matt Losse and Jeff Mintzlaff for school board. Matt is a longtime Kirkwood resident with three kids in our schools. Matt fought for our kids and took on the mission early to get the schools back to normal. He fought to “let our kids play” sports in town rather than leaving the county. He fought to get the doors open and stay open. He understands what our district needs to recover and move forward. Matt’s passion for our kids and Kirkwood and willingness to do the hard work are compelling reasons to support him.
Jeff is a retired Air Force officer and father of five. His career is a culmination of analyzing complex “life in the balance” situations and making a decision. He has experienced many different school districts during his military career and has served on a school board. His experience would have been invaluable disseminating information for decision making in response to COVID and will be a key attribute in helping our district move forward .
We hope you will support these two fine candidates like they supported our kids.
Kirkwood In School: Frank Axelrod, Sara Jensen, Mead Ploszay, Michelle Whitson, Reagan Holliday, Mindy Brandstetter, Lisa Mueller