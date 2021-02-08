The city of Kirkwood is still in “a strong place” financially even with lost revenue due to the coronavirus, according to Kirkwood Chief Administrative Officer Russ Hawes.
Hawes shared budget information with the Kirkwood City Council at a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The city estimates the general fund cash balance at the end of March will reflect $1 million in losses — approximately $10 million compared to last year’s $11 million. The loss stems from a decline in revenues from a “brutal impact” on the city’s recreation department, with summer camps and sports canceled, the ice rink closed and the pool only partially opened.
Sales tax also took a hit, with gross receipts trending down 10%.
Hawes remained optimistic, explaining that Kirkwood is still in good financial standing due to $2.8 million in budget cuts the city identified in April 2020. Some city employees were furloughed and a hiring freeze was put in place. City employees also lost their 2% deferred compensation match, although the match has since been reinstated.
“To be able to sit at $10 million even now — that’s a strong place to be for the city,” he said.
Some predicted gains for the city of Kirkwood include contracts for police and emergency services with Glendale and Des Peres, as well as a hopeful debut of stage productions at the recently-completed Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The center has not yet been used for its intended purpose due to the pandemic.
While some expenses have been placed on hold to save money, the city has budgeted $150,000 for an extension study of Grant’s Trail, as well as $155,000 for an infrastructure and engineering study.
The city’s new trash and recycling system has represented savings, said Hawes, and a push for recycling education has resulted in dramatically lower rates of contaminated recycling.
Hawes said that forecasting for the fiscal year of 2022 presents an unusual challenge because of the coronavirus.
“Normally we could look at years past and have a pretty good idea, but this year has placed a different emphasis on how we approach the following year’s budget,” he said. “By necessity, it had to be approached with a conservative bent and much more carefully with regard to projecting revenues.”
Hawes added that the city is soon expecting to hear a decision on a grant application requesting $1.5 million to completely restore the Kirkwood Train Station. The Historic Kirkwood Train Station Foundation is also working to collect supplemental funding. Amtrak is also expected to improve accessibility for the track and platform, though a start date has not been scheduled.