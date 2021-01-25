The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission will again hold its annual essay contest for area high school juniors.
The contest is open to all 11th grade students enrolled at Kirkwood High School, Vianney High School or Ursuline Academy, all 11th grade Kirkwood residents enrolled elsewhere, and all 11th grade home-schooled students residing in Kirkwood. All essays must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12.
This year’s topic is: “Young people have emerged as a force in political and social activism in recent times. Considering all that has happened in 2020, in what ways do you see your generation having an impact on human rights and/or equality for the future of this country and world?”
The essay must be 500-750 words in length, typed, double-spaced, in 12-point size, with one-inch margins. The pages should be numbered, and the author’s name should appear at the top of each page. The author’s name, address, phone number, age and high school should appear on the first page.
Essays can be submitted by email to ansegkr@kirkwoodmo.org. Submissions via email will only be accepted as an attachment.
Hard copies can be submitted by mail or in person to Kim Sansegraw, City of Kirkwood Administration Department, 139 S. Kirkwood Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.
The first place winner will receive $100, and second and third place winners will receive $75 and $50, respectively.