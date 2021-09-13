The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission recently recognized three Kirkwood businesses that train or employ people with diverse abilities.
The honorees were selected for their commitment to inclusive employment and training practices. They are: Sammy Soaps at 123 West Argonne, Pioneer Bakery at 210 N. Kirkwood Road and Schnucks Market at 10233 Manchester Road.
Patrons of these businesses will notice a window sticker identifying them as employers or trainers of people with diverse abilities.
“The Human Rights Commission believes that it is important to recognize employers who have already hired those with diverse abilities,” said Kirkwood Human Rights Commission Chairman Geoff Morrison. “We also hope this initiative will promote this practice and make those with different abilities more visible and valued.”
The project is built on the foundation of work done by Kirkwood citizens Brandie Martine, Doug Riggs, Anne Carroll, John Hoffmann and Josh Lewis, and brought forward by the late Denis Hart, Verneda Carrier and other members of the commission.
Other Kirkwood businesses that have made this commitment may contact the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission through Mary Claire Sorenson at sorensmc@kirkwoodmo.org or through the city’s website at Kirkwoodmo.org/HumanRights.