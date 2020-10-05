While the Coronavirus pandemic rages on, voters in all states are requesting absentee and mail-in ballots in higher volumes than ever before. Due to recent legislation signed by Gov. Mike Parson, Missourians are required to have their ballots notarized before mailing them, with the exception of those with COVID-19 or those belonging to an at-risk population.
To make the notary process easier, The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission has partnered with Kirkwood United Methodist Church for a series of free notary events. Events begin Sunday, Oct. 4, and continue on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 10-11, 17-18 and 24-25 in the gymnasium at the church, 201 W. Adams Ave. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday events are noon to 3 p.m.
“Voting should be a simple process in which any registered voter can easily participate. Essentially, this legislation is designed to suppress votes by making it more difficult to submit your ballot in the midst of a pandemic,” said Dennis Crosson, volunteer pastor of administration at Kirkwood United Methodist Church. “So, the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission and Kirkwood United Methodist Church are working together to offer multiple opportunities for people to get their mail-in ballots notarized.”
Interested parties should bring a filled-out ballot in the envelope it was mailed in, along with a military or student ID, current utility bill or bank statement, voter notification card from the election authority, or other government document. Masks are required and participants are encouraged to bring their own pens.
Judy Moticka, vice chair of the Kirkwood Human Rights Commission, said the goal of these events is to make voting as simple a process as possible. She believes the 2020 election is “the most important in my lifetime for the future of this country.”
“As an officer on the KHRC, I firmly believe that voting is a human right, which is the impetus for setting up these ballot notarization events,” she said. “I have always voted. My kids knew they were going to be kicked out of the will and the house if they didn’t vote. It bothers me every election to see the voter percentage turnout, especially with the last election where some states were won by 1,000 votes. The will of the people is only the will of the people if everybody votes.”
Both Moticka and Crosson became notaries for this election. Those seeking to join them can visit www.missourinotary.com to learn more about the process.
Additional Notary Services
A notary will be available in the front vestibule of the Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave., every Wednesday through Oct. 21, from 5 to 8:30 p.m., and every Saturday through Oct. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Masks are required.
The city of Webster Groves will host two ballot notary drives. This first is on Saturday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. until noon at the Dogwood Pavilion at Blackburn Park and at the Ivory Crockett Park Pavilion.
The second is Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to noon, at the main pavilion at Blackburn Park, at the Ivory Crockett Park Pavilion and at the Southwest Park Pavilion. For details, visit www.webstergroves.org/notarydrive.
Webster Groves Presbyterian Church will offer free mail-in ballot notarization services on Sundays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, from noon to 3 p.m. Notary services will be held on the parking lot on the east side of the church, 45 W. Lockwood Ave. Masks must be worn.