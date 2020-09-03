The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission hosts an annual essay contest for all juniors enrolled at Kirkwood High School, Vianney High School or Ursuline Academy, all junior Kirkwood residents enrolled elsewhere, and all 11th grade home-schooled students residing in Kirkwood.
Students write a 500-750 word essay from a writing prompt. This year’s writing prompt was: "2020 is a Presidential election year. What would you like to hear from the candidates regarding human rights, and why?"
Based on essays received, a panel of judges voted on the winners and based their decision on how well the essay efficiently expresses ideas in response to the writing prompt.
KHS AP Language and Composition classes took first place, tied for second, and received honorable mention, sweeping the top awards. They are:
- First Place: Megan Roche in Mr. Rowland’s class
- Tie for Second Place: Olivia Rosenberger in Mr. Rowland’s class and Madelyn Pozaric in Ms. DePasquale’s class
- Honorable Mention: Aliya Swearngin in Mr. Rowland’s class
For finishing in first, Roche will receive a $100 prize. Rosenberger and Pozaric will both receive $75 for their second-place finish.
The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission plans to present the awards to the students at an upcoming City Council meeting.