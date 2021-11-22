Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season at the Greater St. Louis Holiday Arts Expo, a two-day indoor arts festival celebrating visual artists, music, and performing arts.
This year, the event will be held at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Greater St. Louis Holiday Arts Expo is a festive celebration of all the artistic and cultural resources the region has to offer, raising awareness of the diversity and vitality of the St. Louis arts scene. Held on the weekend after Thanksgiving, this event is a perfect day out for families celebrating the holiday weekend together.
Enjoy visual artist booths featuring a variety of ceramics, fiber arts, glass, painting, drawing and photography by local artists. Listen to live music and performances by groups such as the STL String Collective, STL Christmas Carols, and Blaque Berry Puppets; and enjoy DIY arts and craft activities presented by the Arts Chamber and the St. Louis Public Library Creative Experience.
The Greater St. Louis Holiday Arts Expo will also feature several kid-friendly activities, such as make-and-take arts and craft stations and fun live performances.
Admission is $5 per person. To register ahead of time or learn more about what’s on offer, visit https://stlouisartschamberofcommerce.org/Expo-2021.