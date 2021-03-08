Sam Habecker (#1) and Chris Knickmeyer (#9) race to the finish in the Cheetahs Mixed division of the Gateway Speedskating Championships meet, held Feb. 28 at the Kirkwood Ice Arena. Habecker took top honors in the Mixed Cheetahs division. | photo by Ursula Ruhl
See more photos from the event in our photo gallery here.
Skaters hold their ears, awaiting the starter pistol to fire, marking the beginning of a race. From left are: Naavya Dwivedi (#62), R.J. Martin (#19), Abdullah Sadiq (#56), Noel Donovan (#30) and Sawyer Niemeth (#8).| photo by Ursula Ruhl
The Kirkwood-based Gateway Speedskating Club has held its annual Gateway Championships for more than 50 consecutive years. This year’s Feb. 28 competition, while smaller and with restrictions in place to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, featured 30 young skaters competing in eight different divisions. As in past years, the event was held at the Kirkwood Ice Arena, home to the Gateway Speedskating Club since 1973.
The Gateway Speedskating Club typically has 40 to 50 skaters each season. There’s a place for everyone — those who have never skated before or seasoned skaters who have become top competitors. Membership ranges in age from five to 80 years old, and the camaraderie and encouragement among them not only fosters personal bests, but a fun, family environment.
