It was so disheartening to read the “Oops!” article (Feb. 25, WKT) regarding the unnecessary demolishing of a Kirkwood home that was 75% completed. For two years, everyone in the world has experienced tremendous stress while trying to navigate a once-in-a-century pandemic.
The buyers of the home must have been so relieved that the O’Briens’ reaction to the 1.6-foot boundary error was that they “preferred the variance be granted, as it would mean less of a hardship.” The O’Briens showed true compassion in choosing not to nitpick such a small mistake. They knew that the buyers had sold their home and their furniture was in storage. Kirkwood Board of Adjustment Members Mark McLean and Gil Kleinknecht indicated they felt MRM Manlin was “doing its best to compensate the O’Briens.” This home was demolished because Board Members Paul Ward, Joe Roeser and Paul Schaefer decided to show no mercy to any of the parties.
“I’m a carpenter and builder ... ignorance of the law doesn’t matter. If you make a mistake, you’ve got to fix it,” said Paul Ward.
Mr. Ward is not the first person to do something unconscionable that happened to be perfectly legal. The last paragraph of the article proves that the lawyer for MRM Manlin was correct when he stated: “The way this ordinance reads is at best unclear about when this boundary survey is happening in the process.”
Mr. Ward, the self-described carpenter, thought nothing of destroying other carpenters’ hard work, all for an 18-inch mistake that the Kirkwood Board of Adjustment is partially responsible for. This demolition was a sickening display of sheer ruthlessness, nevermind the utter and complete waste of demolishing a family’s brand new home.
Rebecca Alexander
Glendale