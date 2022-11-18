There will be fun for the entire family at Downtown Kirkwood’s Holiday Walk on Saturday, Nov. 19. Beginning at 9 a.m., holiday shopping, free entertainment and refreshments will make the day a festive way to begin celebration of the holiday season.
The Kirkwood Train Station, 110 E. Argonne, is the headquarters for fun. Santa Claus will arrive at 9 a.m. After his grand entrance, Santa will pose for photos outside the train station from 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mrs. Claus will join him and tell stories and sing with the children from 9:15 a.m. until noon. Be sure to bring a camera for photos with Santa! Enjoy freshly baked cookies from Pioneer Bakery and Cafe while they last.
The Dancing Santas will perform on West Jefferson at noon. The Lucille Rapp Tumblers and Dancers will perform at 1 p.m.
Adults can enjoy shopping for holiday gifts at Downtown Kirkwood’s unique specialty stores, many of which will feature sales and special offers throughout the day. The Holiday Walk is coordinated by Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District.
Holiday Walk Activities
• 9 a.m. Santa Claus arrives at the Kirkwood Train Station.
• 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Santa poses for pictures with children. Bring a camera! Mrs. Claus tells stories and sings with the children. Free cookies.
• 10 a.m. Holiday Shopping begins, Downtown Kirkwood stores open.
• 11 a.m. Carolers sing in downtown Kirkwood.
• Noon. Dancing Santas perform on West Jefferson. Lunch at your favorite restaurant.
• 1 p.m. Lucille Rapp Dancers perform.
• 2 p.m. Activities at the train station end. Shopping and dining continue.