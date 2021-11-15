Celebrate Santa’s arrival in Kirkwood with a day of fun for the whole family at the Downtown Kirkwood Holiday Walk on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Beginning at 10 a.m., holiday shopping, free entertainment and refreshments will make the day a festive way to begin celebrating the holiday season. The Lucille Rapp Tumblers and Dancers will perform at 10 a.m.
Santa Claus arrives at 10:30 a.m. at the Kirkwood Train Station, 110 W. Argonne Drive. After his grand entrance, Santa will be available for photos until 12:30 p.m. He will be joined by Mrs. Claus at 11:30 a.m.
Adults can enjoy shopping for holiday gifts offered by Downtown Kirkwood’s specialty stores, many of which will have sales and special offers that day. Cookies from the Pioneer Bakery and Cafe will be available while they last.
Youth In Action, a nonprofit community service organization, will be collecting cash donations and merchandise for Friends of Kids with Cancer at the Kirkwood Train Station.
For more information, visit www.downtownkirkwood.com.