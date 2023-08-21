The Historic Kirkwood Train Station remains “on track” for an upcoming $4.6 million renovation project — its first major renovation since 1941.
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the city held an open house at the station, 110 W. Argonne Drive, to share renderings of upcoming renovations and hear public comments. The project is estimated to begin in summer 2024, and includes ADA compliance updates, restroom expansions, roof replacement, window restoration, a reconstructed parking lot and installation of modern HVAC and fire suppression systems.
Another element of the project includes extending the train station canopy to be more similar to how it originally looked in 1893.
Funding for the project comes from a combination of sources, including up to $1.5 million from the East-West Gateway Council of Governments through the Transportation
Alternatives Program and $2.5 million in state matching funding. Additional funding was raised through individual donations.
The Kirkwood Train Station is the third busiest train station to serve Amtrak train/bus passengers in Missouri. It also serves as an intermodal trailhead for bicyclists accessing the Katy Trail, as well as a visitor information center.
The restoration aims to preserve the building’s original architectural elements, distinctive features, finishes and construction techniques, as well as to allow the station to continue functioning as an event space for civic meetings, ceremonies and monthly “Art at the Station” exhibits.
The Kirkwood Train Station was built in 1893 and purchased by the city in 2003. A Train Station Committee was established in 2013 to study the station’s needs.
To learn more about the restoration project and see the latest updates, visit tinyurl.com/4c76vfwh.