Moments after losing 5-1 to top-seeded CBC on Feb. 22, Kirkwood High School hockey coach Mark Fischer was plotting strategy for the second game of the 2020 Midwest Club Hockey Association Challenge Cup semifinals
The second game will be at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Centene Community Ice Arena in Maryland Heights.
“We’re excited about the challenge ahead of us,” Fischer said. “We’ve got to empty the tank and lay it on the line — there’s no other way to go about it. We’re ready to do that.”
Kirkwood will need to win the game to force a 10-minute mini-game following the second game. If still tied, then penalty shots will determine the winner of the series and advance to the finals at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, at the Enterprise Center.
The other semifinal series pits second-seeded Vianney and Lafayette. Lafayette won the first game 3-1 on Feb. 22 at Centene. The second game will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, also at Centene.
Kirkwood (13-9-5) is the only team to defeat CBC (26-1) this season with 3-0 victory on Dec. 21 at the Kirkwood Ice Arena. CBC edged Kirkwood 2-1 on Nov. 15 at the Affton Ice Rink.
Drawing on teaching moments from Kirkwood’s most recent game against CBC, coach Fischer will show his players the lone goal the Pioneers scored against CBC.
Logan Mueller, a diminutive 5-foot-6, 144-pound sophomore forward, knocked in Seamus Campbell’s shot off the CBC goalie’s pads in front of the net.Mueller’s first post-season goal evened the score with two minutes, 42 seconds left in the first period, giving Kirkwood momentum and hope.
“What will help is to see that goal on video and say, ‘This is how hard you had to work just to get one,’” Fischer said. “That will be the template for the entire game. If we’re going to score goals, this is how it has to look.”
The final two periods belonged to CBC, especially the middle period in which the Cadets tallied three times. CBC’s speed and quickness produced several odd-man rushes, including a three-on-one and two-on-one breaks against Kirkwood senior goaltender Mitchell Day. Day stopped 31 of 36 shots.
“In the first period, we played five-on-five pretty much the entire period,” Fischer said. “I like us matched up five-on-five. Then the penalties started to happen and it trickled down from there.”
Kirkwood’s sophomore forward Mueller said getting an early lead will be key in the second upcoming game against CBC.
“Knowing when we drive the net will help us score more,” Mueller said. “That will really help maybe take a win next week.
Kirkwood goaltender Day said he’s putting the loss to CBC behind him and is looking forward to the next challenge.
“We’re ready,” Day said.