Kirkwood’s 2019-20 ice hockey season just ended with a 4-0 loss to CBC in the second game of the Mid-States Club Hockey Association’s Challenge Cup semifinals on Feb. 29 at the Centene Community Ice Rink.
Kirkwood Coach Mark Fischer and his players prefer to remember the good times, those special moments. Afterall, Kirkwood, a five-time Mid-States champion, with the last coming in 1991, advanced to the semifinals for the second straight season and eighth overall.
The play of Kirkwood’s five seniors led to success, especially the last two campaigns. They prefer to remember the final 15 minutes of the season when they outshot CBC, 14-6, in the third period in what Fischer called “an inspired third period” and which exemplified their never-say-die attitude.
They prefer to remember the play of senior goaltender Mitchell Day and senior right-winger Seamus Campbell. They prefer to remember they are the only team to defeat CBC (27-1) this season. They also defeated the league’s other championship finalist, Vianney (19-8-1), twice and tied the other meeting.
“It was obviously another special year for us,” Fischer said. “We’re the only team to make back-to-back semifinals. That really says a lot about the kids, how much they bought in and the culture we created. I’m not happy the way the game ended, obviously, but I’m really happy with the overall journey. I can’t thank the kids enough.”
Kirkwood (13-10-5) couldn’t overcome CBC’s quick start. CBC scored 15 seconds into the game to set the tone for the two-game sweep. Down 1-0 midway in the first period, Kirkwood junior forward Riley Lutkenmeyer unleashed a shot from the right slot that went off the blocker pad of the CBC netminder Michael Smith. It was Kirkwood’s best scoring chance of the game. Kirkwood finished with 24 shots.
“I knew we were a playoff team from the start,” Campbell said. “So, I am happy with the way we ended. We definitely could have beaten that team. It just wasn’t going our way. We were unlucky, I feel like.”
Day agreed.
“It’s a deep team,” Day said. “It’s a brotherhood there. We love each other and we love to play for each other. We love the game of hockey. When that comes all together, you get to go a little further than you expect.”
Fischer said he looks forward to the future.
“That’s one of the things we talked about after the game,” Fischer said. “There are five seniors that left a positive imprint of the program and organization. That’s really all you can ask for. I’m excited about the future. We’re doing all the right things.”