Jim and Vicki Erwin, co-authors of “Notorious Missouri: 200 Years of Historic Crimes,” will present at the Kirkwood Historical Society Friends Speaker Series on Monday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m., via Zoom.
“Notorious Missouri” covers crimes committed across the state, including the murder that inspired the song “Frankie and Johnnie,” duals on “Bloody Island,” and the Bobby Greenlease abduction and murder. Their book also includes the kidnapping and captivity of Sean Hornbeck and Ben Ownby, and the shooting spree at Kirkwood City Hall.
The meeting is free and open to the public. Join the meeting at https://tinyurl.com/2cahwe7w. Meeting ID: 883 1030 6963. Passcode: 642432.