The Kirkwood Historical Society Friends Speaker Series presents Dr. John A. Wright on Monday, Aug. 2, at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Wright has written more than a half dozen books about African American history in Missouri and the St. Louis region. His August topic will be “Extraordinary Black Missourians.”
Wright’s 2013 book of the same title explores more than 100 pioneers, educators, civil rights activists, scientists, entertainers, athletes, journalists, authors, soldiers and attorneys who have lived in the state for part or all of their lives. They include Josephine Baker, Lloyd Gaines, Langston Hughes, Annie Malone, Dred Scott, Roy Wilkins and others.
Join the meeting via Zoom at tinyurl.com/dme322zf. The meeting ID is 884 4289 2741, and the passcode is 510566.