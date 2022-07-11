Joe Godi is a man so humble he will say his five decades of service to Kirkwood needs no special recognition or award. But after years of time, effort, money and passion put into projects for Mudd’s Grove, the Kirkwood Historical Society honored Godi at its recent annual Strawberry Festival.
The newly-built monument in the front yard of Mudd’s Grove is a dedication to Godi’s work on the gardens and grounds. Godi, who has been a member of the Kirkwood Historical Society for more than 40 years, played a key role in transforming the house from its ramshackle conditions in 1992 to the flourishing community of plants, trees and flowers it is today.
Godi, 87, is responsible for most every planting in the yard. He has maintained the grounds since the historical society bought the property at the corner of Argonne and Harrison three decades ago, the year he was president of the society.
“The place was just a mess … and none of this was here,” Godi said, signaling to the yard with an array of flora all around. “I just got involved and cleaned up the house here and got the grounds partially cleaned up. From that point on, I just kept going and it worked out well.”
Gina Jaksetik, president of the Kirkwood Historical Society, spoke at the Strawberry Festival on June 21, highlighting Godi’s importance in the upkeep of the yard.
“There’s really nothing that he’s not done for the society. He has mowed grass, plowed snow, planted trees, flowers and bushes, weeded the gardens, trimmed the trees, mulched the beds, built the beautiful cobblestone wall that graces the south side of the yard, designed and built the herb garden, and was instrumental in securing the gazebo,” she said. “So, as you see, Joe’s footprint over the years can be seen here every day you drive by.”
The Kirkwood History Society is an all-volunteer organization, and Godi praised the individuals and groups that have also helped work on the house’s gardens over the years. In the past, the society has had volunteers from the Boy Scouts, local garden clubs and even Godi’s immediate family.
“It wasn’t just me. There should be hundreds of names and organizations on this plaque,” Godi said when he was honored at the festival. “But I really appreciate it.”
Carol Ann Miller, a lifelong friend and colleague of Godi’s at the Kirkwood Historical Society, said he has been the stability not just for the society, but for the entire city of Kirkwood.
“Joe, he’s a treasure,” Miller said. “He’s always been the kindest person, knowledgeable and involved. He’s always one that you can count on.”
Miller has served alongside Godi as a fellow member of the Kirkwood Historical Society since the 1980s. At that time, the society was at the History House on East Argonne. She said Godi was always willing to lend a hand. She recalled Godi manually pull a wedding carriage during the Greentree Festival one year.
“He was one of the six guys that were our horsepower,” she said.
Godi has been involved in Kirkwood’s community, environment and history for over half his life. In addition to his involvement with the Kirkwood Historical Society, Godi has been a member of the Kirkwood Lions Club and chamber of commerce for 50 years, president of the Kiwanis Club for 10, and served on the Kirkwood City Council for 17 years.
“His accomplishments are many, and his willingness to always give back to our great city has been seen time and time again over the years,” Kirkwood Historical Society President Jaksetik said.
During 45 years of running his Green Thumb Landscaping business, Godi not only worked on residential yards, but also did landscaping maintenance for various sites such as the Crestwood Mall and Brown Shoe Co.
His youngest son, Greg Godi, said even after retiring, his father continued to remain involved in taking care of landscaping activities. Even after needing a walker, Joe Godi would use it to his advantage, sitting on it while planting tulips at Mudd’s Grove.
“Here’s dad sitting on his walker with a spade digging a hole,” Greg Godi said. “So here he is, 85 at the time, can’t bend over, but he’s still got a spade trying to help them plant. For decades, he made sure there were always tulip bulbs planted in the fall. It just epitomizes Joe Godi and what he is. He wants to be involved. He wants to be a team player. He wants to contribute.”
Joe Godi is proud of his work at the Kirkwood Historical Society.
“I planted 200 tulips — 100 at the sign, then I planted some in the back and some right in front of the porch, just to show it off a little bit,” he said.
Friend and fellow society member Miller said the garden club she is a member of would frequently go to Godi with horticultural questions. She said he was the one who knew about everything garden-related.
But what Godi is renowned for even more so than his dedication to Kirkwood’s green spaces is his positive and energetic attitude about nature and volunteering.
“He always raised his hand and always said, ‘I’ll do it, I’ll do it. I’ll step up to the plate and donate my time, money and resources to make it better so everybody can enjoy it.’ That’s what his philosophy has been his whole life,” Greg Godi said of his dad. “Regardless of the group he was involved in, he always raised his hand to do more.”
Greg Godi said after a lifetime of volunteering, his father has never expected a pat on the back or recognition. He has done everything because he simply enjoys working with nature.
“That’s probably why I’ve lived so long — I worked hard and just enjoyed it,” Joe Godi said. “It wasn’t like going to work at a factory every day. I really enjoyed doing what I could here.”
Godi’s friends and family are happy to finally see him honored for his dedication to Kirkwood and the community. Those closest to him share the immense impact he has had on the community.
“Every time we end our conversation he’d always say to me, ‘Keep smiling,’” Miller said. “That was his thing every time we would talk because I always smile. It has been for years and years and years, ‘Keep smiling.’”
Kirkwood Historical Society President Jaksetik summed it up best.
“Joe’s dream, and one that’s certainly now a reality, was that the grounds of Mudd’s Grove would be something that all residents and visitors to Kirkwood would appreciate,” she said. “I think he’s met that goal, and we’ll continue to honor him and preserve both this house and the grounds that surround it.”
Kate McCracken is a journalism student at Webster University and an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.