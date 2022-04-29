The Kirkwood Historical Society presents local author Patrick Murphy as part of its speaker series on Monday, May 2, at 7 p.m., via Zoom.
Murphy will present “The Irish in St. Louis — From Shanty to Lace Curtain” and speak to the tenacity of Irish immigrants in the Gateway City. Murphy will talk about contemporary Irish St. Louis, where Irish dance and music thrive, what makes an Irish pub truly Irish and the behind-the-scenes story of two St. Patrick’s Day parades.
Join the Zoom meeting at tinyurl.com/khsspeakerseries. The meeting ID is 823 7546 8245 and the pass code is 654186.