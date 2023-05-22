Social media was abuzz last week in response to two spreads published in this year’s Kirkwood High School yearbook.
One two-page spread surveyed students about their thoughts on drug and alcohol use, which included several anonymous quotes on marijuana, vaping and underage drinking.
Another spread, atop an image of birth control pills and a bra, asked students about their thoughts on “hook-up culture,” which the yearbook defines as “the concept of a casual sexual relationship without labels.” Students were asked if they keep track of their “kiss list,” if they have hooked up while their parents were home, as well as the weirdest place they have hooked up.
The topic exploded on Facebook and Instagram, with parents and community members divided. Some questioned why such content was approved in the first place.
“Unbelievable. The teachers at the school cannot possibly think this is normal or okay,” Julia Stricker wrote.
Others asked how long it will take for parents to acknowledge such experiences are normal for many high school students.
“Do we really think continuing to keep our parental heads in the sand is going to change anything? Teach our kids about safe sex and birth control!” Hilary Perkins wrote.
Kirkwood School District officials said Kirkwood High School has a long tradition of allowing student media to be “designated public forums.”
“This practice has led to the Kirkwood High School journalism program being one of 16 programs in the country announced by the Journalism Education Association, National Scholastic Press Association, and Quill and Scroll International Honorary Society as a First Amendment Press Freedom Award school for 2023,” a statement from the district said. “As school officials do not engage in prior review, the content of KHS media is determined by and reflects only the views of the student staff and not school officials or the school itself.”
The Pioneer Yearbook also responded to the backlash from some parents.
“We are aware of the current controversy our book has caused, but we stand by our book and are proud of what we have accomplished,” The Pioneer staff posted on its social media pages. “We are grateful for the right and freedom to publish what we believe is relevant to what students are experiencing. We deeply appreciate KSD for allowing our journalism programs to print what we feel is necessary for our student body to see.”