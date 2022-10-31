The Kirkwood High School Wind Ensemble has been selected to perform at the 85th annual Missouri Music Educators Association In-Service Workshop/Conference, which will be held Jan. 25-28, 2023, in Osage Beach, Missouri.
Members of the Kirkwood High School Wind Ensemble are:
Flutists Katie Whittaker, Emery Bowman, Amelia Christopher and Sarah Duncan; clarinet players Sharon Wirth, Sim Khanuja, Claire Butzlaff, Haley Brown, Vas Djuranovic, Ali Nielsen, Clara Banks, Jonah Bond and Noah Keplinger;
Bass clarinet players Beckett Whitworth and Theo Puryear; contra alto clarinet player Selma Dahms; contra bass clarinet player Beckett Whitworth; bassoonist Liz Myers; alto saxophonists Isaac Bednarski, Kylie Madden and Ethan Parker;
Tenor saxophonist Timmy Schiller; bari saxophonist Keegan Greenwood; trumpeters Charlotte Spohr, Ruby Waterson, Bennett Griggs, Connor Eilerts, Margaret McPheeters and Jude Bedenbaugh; horn players Abigail Konopik, Timmy Markee, Ali McClure and Max Welge; trombonists Evan Pazero, Althea Althauser, Jack Gibson and Robbie Winter;
Euphonium players Hannah Pierce and Jed Holliday; tuba players Jacob Buchek and Ethan Pokress; and percussionists Lily Mitchell, Henry Blaine, Jack Cannon, Wyatt Byers, Zach Thomson, Trevor Morgan, Kai Sanford and Lawrence Ringwald.