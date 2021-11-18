The Kirkwood High School boys swim and dive team took fifth place overall in the Class 2 MSHSAA boys state championships held at the St. Peters Rec Plex on Nov. 12-13. Several team members were also awarded medals during the event. Julio Suarez, Adam Bauer, Andrew Huebner and Grady Ashley took sixth place in the 200-yard medley relay. Suarez also took third place in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 49.57, as well as fourth place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 51.05. Max Marcus took fifth place in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:40.35. Suarez, Ashley, Marcus and Bauer took fifth place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.