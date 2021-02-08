Three Kirkwood High School students were chosen as finalists for the New York Times’ second annual personal narrative writing contest.
Opening in October 2020, the contest encouraged students to submit short, powerful stories about meaningful life experiences. Kirkwood High School AP Language and Composition students in Katie Meyers’ and Adam Rowland’s classes submitted essays.
Over 9,000 entries from around the nation were submitted. Of those 9,000, three Kirkwood High School students finished in the top 1% and were announced as finalists. Finalists are: “First Flight” by Megan Glasgow; “X.” by Lainey Hogg; and “Saudade” by Vivian Simpson.
The essays were judged on storytelling, moving messages, and artistic use of language.