Kirkwood High School junior Lucy Schene was selected as the recipient of the Audience Choice Award in the 11th annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition. The competition aired on the Nine Network on Monday, May 24.
Vocalist Schene competed with 13 other acts at the final competition at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. The Audience Choice Award includes a $1,000 scholarship prize.
Nine PBS will rebroadcast the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Finals on Saturday, May 29, at 3 p.m., and Sunday, May 30, at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. The competition is also available to stream online at ninepbs.org/teentalent.
The after-party, during which Schene’s award was announced, is still available for streaming on the Nine PBS Facebook page.