A Kirkwood High School student was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 16, after bringing a gun to school.
According to an email sent around 1:30 p.m. that afternoon by Kirkwood High School Principal Mike Havener, the gun was reported to administrators and the school resource officer immediately conducted a search of the student’s backpack. Upon recovering the gun, the student was taken into custody by the Kirkwood Police Department.
Havener clarified that at no point was the weapon removed from the backpack or used in a threatening manner in school.
“Please talk with your student about school safety and the importance of talking to adults any time they see or hear something that might cause concern,” he said in the email. “We know this situation is highly concerning, and we want to assure you we continue to work together to provide a safe learning environment for all our staff and students.”
The email states the Kirkwood School District is following the discipline policies that are in place. According to the student handbook, any student caught with a firearm on campus will be suspended for at least one calendar year or expelled and referred to the appropriate authorities. However, it also notes that the suspension or expulsion may be altered on a case-by-case basis by the superintendent.
According to Kirkwood Police Department Public Information Officer Gary Baldridge, the juvenile student was transported to the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Facility for further action.
“As with any criminal case involving a juvenile, a report will be prepared and presented to the Family Courts,” said Baldridge.