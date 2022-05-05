This past Sunday’s celebratory Kirkwood High School parade for its soon-to-be graduates ended in the parking lot of Kirkwood High School, where many students and families posed for photos. Pictured above is KHS senior Khamori Cornelius (left) and her mother, Demmee Scoggin. | photo by Max Bouvatte
Gabby Stabler ( left) and Elaina Villhard eagerly waited for the Kirkwood High School graduation parade to begin in the Meramec Community College parking lot this past Sunday. | photo by Max Bouvatte
From left: Nolan Reglao, Noah Bronstein and Ryan Zickel get their picture taken following the 2022 Kirkwood High School graduation parade this past weekend. Regalo and Zickel plan on attending Truman University next year, and Bronstein plans to attend the Missouri University of Science and Technology. | photo by Max Bouvatte
Kirkwood High School students smiled and waved to the cheering crowds of people as they drove around the streets of Kirkwood this past Sunday. At left is senior Olivia Williams. | photo by Max Bouvatte
Kirkwood High School senior Darius Jones (left), his little brother and Malik Spinks share a celebratory moment in the Kirkwood High School parking lot after the parade. | photo by Max Bouvatte
