Kirkwood High School will be celebrating the class of 2022 with a parade for graduates on Sunday, May 1, beginning at 11 a.m.
Due to the Geyer Road closure, the school has had to modify the previous route. Students will proceed from the Meramec Community College parking lot and head north on Geyer Road, turn right (east) on Woodbine, turn left (north) on Harrison, turn left (west) on Argonne, turn right (north) on Geyer, turn left (west) on Essex and turn right (north) on Chopin. It will finish by turning right (east) on Dougherty Ferry, and entering Kirkwood High School’s Dougherty Ferry parking lot. The parade is expected to last about 45 minutes.
Students appreciate the support of their community, and all are invited to come out to congratulate the Kirkwood High School class of 2022.