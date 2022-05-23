The Missouri Interscholastic Press Association and the Missouri Journalism Education Association have announced the all-state journalism team for 2022.
Kirkwood High School senior Megan Glasgow is one of 11 students from schools across the state to earn the recognition. This is MIPA-MJEA’s highest individual honor awarded to students.
Glasgow was involved in journalism all four years of high school. As a writer on the school newspaper, The Kirkwood Call, she was the features and in-depth editor her junior year and editor-in-chief her senior year. Megan has also interned for the Webster-Kirkwood Times, where she wrote several stories. Student press freedom is important to her, and she advocates for First Amendment rights at the high school.
Along with journalism, Glasgow is a member of the track and field team and president of the school’s physics club.
“As her journalism adviser, I have been able to witness first-hand the development of a very fine student and leader. She is openly joyful about learning and awed by the privileges and riches available to her,” Kirkwood Call adviser Mitch Eden said.
Glasgow plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering at Duke University in the fall.