Kirkwood High School senior Amaya Marion is the recipient of a 2020 QuestBridge National College Match and will receive a full four-year scholarship to Stanford University.
She is well known as a change-seeker within the halls of Kirkwood High, studying history, civil rights and Chinese while also leading a charge of change. She also volunteers tutoring students at Robinson Elementary. At Christian Friends of New Americans, she helps teach adult English and citizenship classes. Her favorite thing about volunteering is the relationships she builds.
Marion’s proudest moment was when she received the National Security Language Initiative for Youth scholarship to study abroad in Xi’an, China, during her sophomore year. At the time, she was in her fourth year of studying Chinese. The program accepted 19.5% of applicants.
The following year she she wanted to take AP Chinese, but Kirkwood High didn’t offer the class. Marion bought a textbook, self-studied for the exam and passed with flying colors.
Marion’s family has always instilled the importance of hard work. Growing up, her parents were business owners. Her mom baked cakes, and her dad is a car electrician.
“Amaya will be a voice for the voiceless, the unspoken and the quiet truths that many never speak about,” Kirkwood High counselor Abby Peterson said. “She connects herself to anyone who identifies as different, lost, curious or seeking a higher purpose for social change. She has a clear vision of equity and equal opportunity for all, not just for some.”