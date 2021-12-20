Kirkwood High School seniors Luke Ridenhour and Imani Noel were members of two student teams from the St. Louis area earning the S.M. Wilson Skilled Centennial Award.
The award was created to encourage high school students to develop an idea and inspire other students to participate in STEAM educational projects in their community. Two associate teams from St. Louis Centers for Advanced Professional Studies were chosen as the inaugural grand prize winners.
Ridenhour was part of the “Buzzin’ for STEAM” team. The group plans to use an assembly of beehives to spark interest in ecology and engineering while also bringing awareness to the declining bee population.
Noel was part of the second winning team known as “Bloom Box.” This group plans to use the construction and decoration of garden/flower boxes to empower groups of students to showcase the power of math, engineering and visual arts.
The two teams were announced and recognized as winners during the Missouri School Board Association’s annual conference in Kansas City in November. Each team received $1,000 to help their projects become a reality.