Three Kirkwood High School band students were recently selected to two prestigious band programs.
Senior tuba player Jacob Buchek, senior French horn player Abigail Konopik and junior bassoon player Elizabeth Myers were selected for both the 53rd season of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra and attended Interlochen Arts Camp, the nation’s premier multi-disciplinary summer arts program for aspiring artists in grades three through 12. All three students are also members of the Kirkwood High School Pioneer Pride Band, St. Louis All-Suburban Band and the Missouri All-State Orchestra.
Roughly 100 young musicians are selected for the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra after auditioning. In addition to rehearsing and performing challenging orchestral repertoire, Youth Orchestra musicians receive regular coaching and mentoring from the world-class musicians of the St Louis Symphony Orchestra. The Youth Orchestra presents three concerts per season at St. Louis’ historic Powell Hall.
Students from ages 8 to 18 from around the world convene at
the Interlochen Arts Camp to expand their capacity in music, theatre, dance, creative writing, visual arts and film. Young creatives find reflection, rejuvenation and inspiration on Interlochen’s 1,200-acre wooded campus in northwest Michigan.
Jacob Buchek, performed with the Interlochen Orchestra summer program in 2022, Community Music School Young People’s Concert Orchestra, and the Young People’s Symphonic Orchestra as the principal tuba from 2019 to 2021. At Kirkwood High School, Buchek serves as the principal tuba for the Wind Ensemble.
Buchek began playing the tuba at the age of 11. When not playing tuba or the piano, he enjoys the outdoors, his dogs, video games and his chickens.
Abigail Konopik has played the French horn since she was 10 years old. Recently, she played as the principal horn player for the Young People’s Concert Orchestra offered through the Community Music School of Webster University, and the sixth chair horn in the Missouri All-State Concert Band during the 2019-2020 season. These experiences reinforced her love of playing and helped inspire her to audition for the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra and the National Association for Music Education’s All-National concert and symphonic bands. She was accepted into both.
Aside from the French horn, Konopik enjoys playing piano, trying her hand at random languages, sleeping and narrowly avoiding kitchen fires from improvised recipes.
Elizabeth Myers has been playing bassoon for six years. This is her second season with the Youth Orchestra. In addition to playing bassoon, she also enjoys swimming for the Kirkwood High School swim team and playing piano in her school’s jazz band.
She has been selected for the All-Suburban Honors Band every year since seventh grade. As a freshman, she was selected as an alternate for the Missouri All-State Band, and was selected as second chair bassoon in the All-State Orchestra as a sophomore. She also participated in the Young People’s Concert Orchestra with the Community Music School at Webster University.