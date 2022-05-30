Kirkwood High School sophomores Josephine Sausville and Sophie Wallace were recently named “Bronze Recipients” of the Presidential Volunteer Service Awards.
The awards are given by the President of the United States through Americorp and the Points of Light Initiative. Recipients must complete between 50 and 74 hours of volunteer service during a calendar year.
Sausville and Wallace completed their volunteer service hours as members of the Gateway Chapter of the National Charity League. This volunteer organization provides service and support to more than 25 nonprofits throughout the St. Louis region. Members also participate in a progressive leadership development program.
Sausville and Wallace service projects included decorating sidewalks to brighten senior communities, volunteering at fundraising events, creating baked goods to support essential workers and other efforts.