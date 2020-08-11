Hip-hop dancer DemBari Taneh of Kirkwood High School took the top prize in this year's St. Louis Teen Talent Competition on Aug. 10. Taneh performed a self-choregraphed dance to “Got It Good” and received an $8,000 college scholarship, underwritten by Ameren Corporation Charitable Trust.
While the Teen Talent Competition is normally performed in front of a live audience, due to the pandemic, the sixteen finalists of this year's event competed in a special televised event broadcast on Nine PBS. Students vied for nearly $50,000 in college scholarships, cash awards and special prizes.
A panel of judges — performing arts professionals with careers spanning film, the recording industry, TV and Broadway — judged the acts on interpretation, stage presence, technical ability and originality. Now in its 10th year, the competition winners were revealed for the first time this year during the Nine PBS broadcast.
This year two acts tied for second place: Kelsey Carnes, from Francis Howell North High School, for her original contemporary dance performance; and tap dance group Barbapapa’s Groove, which included dancers Mackenzie Branson, Emma Bilzing, and Ja’La Stancil (Belleville East Hight School), Jenna Jelks (Belleville West High School), and Amariss Mueller (Freeburg Community High School). Each second place act will receive a $6,000 scholarship, one underwritten by John Russell and one by the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation.
The $4,000 scholarship provided by Sally Johnston for third place was awarded to contemporary dancer Lexie Antolik from Columbia High School for her performance to “Half Light.”
The $1,000 cash Audience Choice Award went to singer Kyle Rehme from Timberland High School.
The finalists’ acts were filmed in isolation at the Fabulous Fox stage for this special program. The professionally produced show was written and directed by Tony Parise, Broadway actor, dancer, director, choreographer and St. Louis native. Acts were advised by musical director Stephen Neale — composer, conductor, pianist — and choreographer Yvonne Meyer Hare of the Professional Dance Center.
Following the program, viewers were invited to special After-Party streamed on foxpacf.org where they voted for the winner of the $1,000 cash Audience Choice Award. The After-Party was hosted by Teen Talent Emcee Ben Nordstrom who announced additional special awards and prizes awarded to finalists and semi-finalists.
The announcement was followed by a return performance from Joanna Serenko, the 2019 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition winner, also from Kirkwood High School, who performed her original piece “Best of Me” with her band. After her performance, Serenko joined the After-Party live to announce the winner of the Audience Choice Award to close out the celebration.
Nine PBS will rebroadcast the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Finals on Saturday, Aug. 15th at 7 p.m. The competition will also be available to stream online at ninenet.org/teentalent. The after-party is available to stream on the FPACF YouTube Channel: youtube.com/foxpacf.
Preregistration for the 11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition is now open. Additional information can be found at the Foundation’s website.