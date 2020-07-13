The Kirkwood School District has informed students, parents and families that a Kirkwood High School athlete who was on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student is voluntarily participating in the Kirkwood High School football program, and all current athletic activities at the high school require student athletes to work in specific workout groups to establish social distancing, according to an email the Kirkwood School District sent to parents on Sunday, July 12.
Earlier that day, Kirkwood High School Athletic Director Corey Nesslage was notified by the parent that their student had tested positive for COVID-19. The head football coach immediately called the players and families of the student athletes in the same specific workout group. They will be quarantined for 14 days.
"It is my intention to build confidence and trust by communicating accurate and timely information as we move forward during this unprecedented time," said David Ulrich, who assumed his role as the district's new superintendent on July 1.
Ulrich's email also included the following:
Information Related to Prevention
COVID-19 is thought to be spread via person-to-person contact through contaminated air droplets from coughing and sneezing by an infected person. As with controlling the spread of other viruses, we urge everyone to take the following preventive measures:
- Wear a mask. The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
- Wash your hands regularly, especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. Be sure also to wash your fingertips.
- Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze into your arm.
- As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
This list does not include all possible symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to update this list as more is learned about COVID-19. For more information, visit the CDC's website here.