Kirkwood High School senior Lainey Hogg was recently announced as the winner in three categories of the St. Louis Public Radio Teen Photojournalist Prize contest. Her photos earned the top “Best in Show” prize, and won in the categories of “Best Sports Feature” and “Best Pandemic Life.”
The contest invited high school students from across the region to showcase their talent by documenting their world through photography.
Hogg’s winning photos will be part of the Teen Photojournalist Prize gallery exhibit at the University of Missouri-St. Louis at Grand Center and on display on the Public Media Commons outdoor screen. She also won a master class with St. Louis Public Radio photojournalist Brian Munoz, publication on the organization’s media channels, and an $800 gift certificate for her best in show photo and $200 gift certificate for each best in category win.
The contest provides professional recognition, publicity, encouragement, training and resources to high school students in the St. Louis area.
For more information about the contest, visit: news.stlpublicradio.org/events/photojournalist-prize.