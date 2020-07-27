After more than a year of controversy surrounding the suspension of longtime Kirkwood High School head boys basketball coach Bill Gunn — who apparently was being reconsidered for the position until recently — the district has announced a new head coach.
Kirkwood High School will be recommending Jimmy McKinney as the next KHS boys varsity basketball head coach at the school board meeting in August.
The district said McKinney comes to Kirkwood with an extensive basketball resume. As a 2002 graduate of Vashon High School, he was part of a state basketball championship team three years in a row. He was also named the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year and Mr. Show-Me Basketball, among other accolades.
After high school, McKinney had a stellar basketball career at the University of Missouri, where he was named Co-Freshman of the Year in the Big 12 conference. After college, he enjoyed a professional playing career in Germany for 10 years.
McKinney then returned to his high school alma mater as a coach where he helped lead the team to three straight state championships.
“We are excited to have Coach McKinney join the Pioneers,” Kirkwood High School Athletic Director Corey Nesslage said.
McKinney said he is equally excited to become a Pioneer.
“I want to thank the Kirkwood community and the high school for giving me the opportunity to be the head boys basketball coach,” McKinney said. “I am ready to be a leader of young men of this school and community, and build on an already good program. I have faith that I can make a difference, so I will do my best to make that happen.”
A Lengthy Process
McKinney’s recommendation as Kirkwood’s next high school boys basketball head coach comes after more than a year of controversy surrounding former longtime coach Gunn.
Gunn served as the varsity team’s head coach from 2006 until his abrupt departure in early 2019 when he was suspended for a year after a group text among the coaches disparaging a player surfaced on social media.
The coaching contracts of Gunn and three of his longtime assistant coaches were terminated shortly afterward. In May 2019, the district announced that Mark Decker, who had been an assistant basketball coach in Kirkwood for six years, would replace Gunn for the 2019-20 season. The district has not said what happened to Decker, or if he applied or withdrew from the position, or if he will remain a coach within the program. The Times is awaiting a response from the district.
Fast forward nearly a year to March 2020, and Kirkwood High School administrators posted the varsity boys basketball head coach position internally for three days, according to Howard Fields III, the district’s new assistant superintendent of human resources.
Gunn applied for the job, and was selected as a candidate the high school’s athletic director and principal were planning to recommend to the Kirkwood School District Board of Education, according to emails exchanged between the athletic director and a community member who inquired about the status of the position.
Coaching contracts, which are issued as one-year assignments, are typically presented to the board of education for approval in May, according to Fields. But due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of high school sports in the fall, the board was advised by the Missouri School Board Association to delay issuing contracts until mid-July or August, according to Fields.
In the meantime, longtime Kirkwood resident and community coach and mentor Jeremy Jones learned of the pending recommendation to rehire Gunn and contacted district officials to persuade them to change courses.
Jones, who had met with families of students who claimed Gunn had been verbally abusive and/or jeopardized college scholarship opportunities for them, said he then had a number of meetings with district administrators, including then superintendent Michele Condon.
Jones and others not only voiced opposition to Gunn’s possible rehire, but also implored the district to include community input on such positions in the future. It seems the district listened to both, as the position for the Kirkwood High School varsity boys basketball head coach was then posted externally on the district’s website on June 24, and the community was invited to take a survey about future hiring practices.
McKinney’s official recommendation for the position will be presented to the Kirkwood School Board at its Aug. 31 meeting.