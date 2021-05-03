The Kirkwood High School Mock Trial Team recently won the Missouri High School Mock Trial Competition.
This year’s competition was conducted virtually the weekend of April 9-11 and the trials took place over Zoom. The state competition included 16 high schools from across Missouri. Finalists qualified out of 66 teams who completed in opening rounds.
Members of the Kirkwood High School Mock Trial team include seniors Zoe Knight and Henry Reinert; juniors Mackenzie Klein, Lucy Schene, Merry Schlarman and Ryan Zickel; and sophomores Madeline Rapp and Maddie Rowan. The team is coached by retired Kirkwood High School teacher Peter Stragand and current Kirkwood High School social studies teacher Lucas Ravenscraft.
The Missouri High School Mock Trial Competition serves over 500 students from more than 40 schools throughout the state and is supported by 400 attorneys who volunteer as coaches, judges and evaluators.
Mock trials are structured like real courtroom trials and follow the same rules and procedures so students learn firsthand how the legal system works and the roles that judges, lawyers, juries and witnesses play in the court system. This increased understanding helps students develop a deeper appreciation for the justice system and the administration of justice. The competition also helps students develop and improve their public speaking and critical thinking skills.