The National Scholastic Press Association has recognized three members of last year’s staff of The Kirkwood Call student newspaper for their work and has named them finalists in the 2023 National Scholastic Press Association Individual Awards.
They are:
• Morgan Hooker, 2023 Kirkwood High School graduate, Portfolio of the Year, Design
• Khadijia Khan, Kirkwood High School senior and current Editor-in-Chief, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, “A Walk in Her Shoes”
• Caroline Steidley, 2023 Kirkwood High School graduate, Story of the Year, “Former KHS student set to be executed”
Individual Award winners will be announced at the National High School Journalism Convention in Boston in November.
National Scholastic Press Association provides journalism education to students, teachers, media advisers and others in the U.S. and other countries.