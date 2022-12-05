Members of Kirkwood High School journalism programs were recognized for their work at the Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association Fall National High School Journalism Conference, which was held Nov. 10-13 in St. Louis.
The Kirkwood Call and Pioneer yearbook were recognized on the Pacemaker 100 list of the Top 100 media programs in NSPA history.
Caroline Steidley, senior and editor-in-chief for The Kirkwood Call, received first place for story of the year in the editorial category. Will Huster, senior and yearbook photo editor, earned a superior rating for sports feature photo of the year. The Kirkwood Call’s “Vogue” issue won second place in best of show, and the publication’s website earned fourth place in best of show.
In addition to awards presentations, the conference offered hundreds of instructional sessions, keynote speakers from national newsmakers and dozens of media critiques.