Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri has announced that Kirkwood High School student Samantha Hepburn and Anna Rawlings, a 2021 Kirkwood High School graduate, have earned the mark of the “truly remarkable” — the Girl Scout Gold Award.
The Gold Award is earned by a high-school-aged Girl Scout who has dedicated more than 80 hours to address an issue she is passionate about.
To earn her Gold Award, Hepburn partnered with Ritenour Food Pantry to set up a space for women to receive free feminine hygiene products. Hepburn held a donation drive where she collected more than 10,000 products. She led her team to sort, count and deliver the products to Ritenour Food Pantry.
In addition to the collection drive, Hepburn created a video to share how women are affected by feminine hygiene and the daily stigma girls face. Finally, Hepburn connected Ritenour Food Pantry with Period, a non-profit dedicated to ending period poverty, so the food pantry can continue receiving free menstrual products to hand out to women in need.
After volunteering for the House Rabbit Society, Rawlings saw the lack of supplies needed to care for the bunnies. She then used her passion and skills to sew 25 cage pads for the rabbits. She also organized a workshop where she showed her team of volunteers how to pin and correctly place the fabric for the cage pads and how to assemble the kits. She then worked with a seamstress to finalize the cage pads. Finally, Rawlings created step-by-step instructions on putting together a cage pad. Rawlings had her project and instructions added to her school’s community service project list for other students to volunteer.
“These young change makers demonstrated extraordinary leadership through a measurable and sustainable community service project,” according to a statement from the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri.