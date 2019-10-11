Forty-eight graduates of the Kirkwood High School Class of 1954 met in early October for their 65th class reunion. Local venues were selected via vote by class members.
On Tuesday, Oct. 1, the class met for a meet-and-greet over cocktails at the Kirkwood Train Station. Kirkwood Mayor Timothy Griffin and Councilman Wallace Ward presented a certificate of recognition in honor of the Class of 1954. The proclamation was presented to Ruth (Forister) Moore, team captain of the events.
On Wednesday, Oct. 2, members toured Nipher Middle School, the building for which was formerly Kirkwood High School. The group also toured the current Kirkwood High School and the National Transportation Museum, followed by dinner at Algonquin Golf Club.
Events wrapped up on Thursday, Oct. 3 with a barbecue picnic at Kirkwood City Park. Of the 212 in the graduating class of 1954, 73 are now deceased.