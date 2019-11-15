Kirkwood High School continues to set new heights in boys soccer this season. The Pioneers rallied to edge defending Class 4 state champion CBC 3-2 in sectional play on Nov. 14 at Lyons Stadium.
Senior-dominated Kirkwood (21-4), winner of five straight games, now advances to play Lindbergh (16-8-1) in its first Class 4 state quarterfinal in school history at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Vianney High School. Not bad considering the Pioneers finished with a 4-19-2 record last season.
Midfielder Sawyer Hardy, one of 12 seniors on the roster, scored one goal and had an assist in helping Kirkwood score three goals in an 11-minute span in the second half.
Down 1-0, Hardy took a shot from 20 yards out that appeared headed for a save by CBC senior goalie Riley Carron, but the shot went off his hands into the net in the game's 62nd minute. Senior midfielder Theo Ruppert assisted on the tying goal.
Five minutes later, Hardy sent a pass near the corner flag through the box to the left post, where his shot went off the right foot of Andres Gomez into the net to give Kirkwood a 2-1 advantage.
At the 70th minute, Kirkwood junior goalie Max Coronado dove to his left to make a spectacular save to knock the ball away and keep Kirkwood on top.
Hardy's younger brother, Owen, a sophomore midfielder, maneuvered the ball in the middle of the field, passed it on an odd-man break to junior forward Eli McDowell on the right side of the field. From there, McDowell dropped a crossing pass to a streaking Owen Hardy, who blasted a shot into the net to give Kirkwood a 3-1 lead.
CBC (14-12-1) cut the deficit to 3-2 with 88 seconds left in regulation.
Webster Groves 2, Ladue 1
Webster Groves High School Statesmen soccer backup goalie Trevor Mihill was thrust into action in the first half when senior starter Preston Haney suffered a knee injury.
Mihill helped senior-dominated Webster Groves capture the Class 3 sectional on Nov. 14 at Vianney. The Statesmen (19-6), winner of seven consecutive games, travel to play at Hillsboro (19-5-1) in the state quarterfinals at noon on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Senior midfielder Owen Culver was instrumental in Webster Groves' two second-half goals. Culver, one of 11 seniors on the roster, broke a scoreless tie when he ripped a shot into the left corner of the net with 21 minutes, 14 seconds left in regulation. On the eventual game-winning goal, senior midfielder Devin Cook headed in Culver's corner kick inside 10 minutes remaining in the contest.
Mihill had a shutout until Ladue (14-13-1) scored with less than two minutes to play.