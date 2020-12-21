Kirkwood High School’s Roberta McWoods was recently recognized as the Missouri State Girls Track & Field Coach of the Year by the Missouri State High School Activities Association and the National Federation of State High School Associations. McWoods, who has coached track for 36 years, is presented with a plaque by Don Maurer, assistant executive director for the Missouri State High School Activities Association, at the Dec. 8 Kirkwood High School basketball games. | photo courtesy of Kirkwood School District