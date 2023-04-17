Kirkwood High School Principal Mike Havener was recently named “High School Principal of the Year” by the St. Louis Association of Secondary School Principals during a surprise celebration with students, staff and former colleagues.
The program recognizes exemplary performance among secondary school principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students. Havener, who is retiring at the end of the year, will be recognized at a future conference. He will also receive a scholarship to award to a student of his choice.