Havener

Kirkwood High School Principal Mike Havener (holding flowers).

Kirkwood High School Principal Mike Havener was recently named “High School Principal of the Year” by the St. Louis Association of Secondary School Principals during a surprise celebration with students, staff and former colleagues. 

The program recognizes exemplary performance among secondary school principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students. Havener, who is retiring at the end of the year, will be recognized at a future conference. He will also receive a scholarship to award to a student of his choice.