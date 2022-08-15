Organizers of a 50th reunion gathering for the Kirkwood High School Class of 1970 report that 500-plus invitations to the Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 weekend-long event have been lost in the mail.
“We don’t have the time or money to reprint and/or send them again,” said reunion committee member Patti Smith. “This might be our last reunion due to our age and we hope to include as many Kirkwood High School alums as possible, especially after our two year delay in having it due to COVID.”
Smith said the 500 invitations were delivered to the Kirkwood Post Office on July 19, but that to the best of the committee’s knowledge, they have not been delivered, even to local alums. Smith was told by a Kirkwood Post Office supervisor that all mail from the Kirkwood office goes to the main office in downtown St. Louis. Smith said the supervisor informed her that nothing further could be done on Kirkwood office’s end to find the invitations.
Smith is going public with her story in hopes of getting the word out about the reunion, and that someone at the Kirkwood or St. Louis post offices will make an effort to find and deliver the invitations.
Kirkwood High School alums can register for the weekend of reunion events at khsclassof70.wixsite.com/khs70reunions.